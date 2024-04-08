California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the four research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $53.50.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CWT shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of California Water Service Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of California Water Service Group from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of California Water Service Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of California Water Service Group to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 9th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of California Water Service Group by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,096,314 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,867,000 after buying an additional 240,944 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of California Water Service Group by 4.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,099,486 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $335,877,000 after purchasing an additional 270,786 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of California Water Service Group by 4.4% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,024,905 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,488,000 after purchasing an additional 43,285 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its position in shares of California Water Service Group by 51.7% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 32,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after purchasing an additional 11,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of California Water Service Group by 52.3% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 42,637 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,202,000 after purchasing an additional 14,646 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.78% of the company’s stock.

CWT opened at $45.76 on Wednesday. California Water Service Group has a 12 month low of $44.76 and a 12 month high of $61.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.42 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.51.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.50 by ($0.98). California Water Service Group had a return on equity of 3.75% and a net margin of 6.53%. The company had revenue of $214.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $269.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that California Water Service Group will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 12th were paid a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.79%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 9th. This is a boost from California Water Service Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. California Water Service Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 125.84%.

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, Hawaii, and Texas. The company is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection services.

