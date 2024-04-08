Callahan Advisors LLC Increases Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Callahan Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 125,249 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms comprises 5.1% of Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $44,333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signify Wealth acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth about $228,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 10,962 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,880,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Keel Point LLC lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 6.3% in the third quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 6,690 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,008,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at about $269,000. Finally, AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 5.6% in the third quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. now owns 4,149 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:META opened at $527.34 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 2.67. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $207.13 and a 52 week high of $530.70. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 trillion, a PE ratio of 35.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $480.84 and its 200-day moving average is $385.49.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $5.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $40.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.12 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 29.48% and a net margin of 28.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.00 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 19.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. Meta Platforms’s payout ratio is 13.42%.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 566 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.40, for a total value of $201,722.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,979,375.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.40, for a total transaction of $201,722.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,418 shares in the company, valued at $12,979,375.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 490 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.03, for a total value of $239,134.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 79,944 shares in the company, valued at $39,015,070.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,495,983 shares of company stock valued at $705,134,392. Corporate insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on META shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $385.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $450.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. UBS Group increased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirty-nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $499.38.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

