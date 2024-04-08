Canaccord Genuity Group Increases CervoMed (NASDAQ:CRVO) Price Target to $65.00

CervoMed (NASDAQ:CRVO – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by Canaccord Genuity Group from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 217.07% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of CervoMed in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of CRVO stock opened at $20.50 on Monday. CervoMed has a one year low of $4.14 and a one year high of $26.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.07.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CervoMed during the 3rd quarter worth about $92,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in CervoMed in the fourth quarter valued at about $292,000. Rock Springs Capital Management LP bought a new stake in CervoMed during the third quarter worth about $370,000. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of CervoMed during the third quarter worth approximately $921,000. Institutional investors own 25.15% of the company’s stock.

CervoMed Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of drug treatments for neurodegenerative diseases. It develops neflamapimod, an orally administered small molecule brain penetrant for the treatment of dementia with Lewy bodies (DLB), Alzheimer's diseases, and brain stroke recovery.

