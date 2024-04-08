Canaccord Genuity Group Increases Inventiva (NASDAQ:IVA) Price Target to $20.00

Inventiva (NASDAQ:IVA – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $12.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 429.10% from the stock’s previous close.

IVA has been the topic of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Inventiva from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Lifesci Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Inventiva in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Inventiva in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Inventiva Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Inventiva

Shares of Inventiva stock opened at $3.78 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.98. Inventiva has a 12-month low of $2.22 and a 12-month high of $5.05.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IVA. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Inventiva by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Inventiva by 91.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 23,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Inventiva during the first quarter worth $51,000. 19.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Inventiva

Inventiva SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oral small molecule therapies for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is Lanifibranor, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat NASH. The company also develops Odiparcil, which has completed Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidoses type VI disease.

