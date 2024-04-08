Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC Cuts Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,868 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 67 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale makes up about 2.3% of Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $5,401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Richelieu Gestion SA acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Steph & Co. grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 42.3% during the third quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 74 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 888.9% during the third quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 89 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on COST shares. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $610.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $615.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $612.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $693.00 to $741.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $673.36.

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

NASDAQ:COST opened at $714.90 on Monday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $476.75 and a twelve month high of $787.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $728.42 and a 200-day moving average of $650.89. The firm has a market cap of $317.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.77.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The retailer reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.09. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 28.80%. The company had revenue of $58.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.68%.

Insider Activity

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Yoram Rubanenko sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $680.33, for a total value of $1,700,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,910 shares in the company, valued at $4,020,750.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Caton Frates sold 740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $683.50, for a total value of $505,790.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,721 shares in the company, valued at $4,593,803.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Yoram Rubanenko sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $680.33, for a total transaction of $1,700,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,020,750.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,582 shares of company stock worth $10,736,778. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

About Costco Wholesale

(Free Report)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.