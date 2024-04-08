Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST – Free Report) in a research report released on Sunday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on TAST. Truist Financial reiterated a hold rating and issued a $9.55 price objective (down from $10.00) on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Stephens restated an equal weight rating and set a $9.55 price target (down from $13.00) on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Craig Hallum reiterated a hold rating on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.87.

Carrols Restaurant Group Price Performance

Shares of Carrols Restaurant Group stock opened at $9.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $543.96 million, a PE ratio of 18.23 and a beta of 2.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. Carrols Restaurant Group has a twelve month low of $2.55 and a twelve month high of $9.54.

Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 8th. The restaurant operator reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.05. Carrols Restaurant Group had a return on equity of 19.41% and a net margin of 1.80%. The business had revenue of $470.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $470.41 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Carrols Restaurant Group will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carrols Restaurant Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 8th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Carrols Restaurant Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.38%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Carrols Restaurant Group

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,600,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Carrols Restaurant Group in the third quarter worth approximately $549,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Carrols Restaurant Group by 181.1% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 460,177 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,033,000 after acquiring an additional 296,473 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Carrols Restaurant Group during the third quarter worth $117,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its position in Carrols Restaurant Group by 14.3% in the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 16,243 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,033 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.80% of the company’s stock.

Carrols Restaurant Group Company Profile

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates restaurants in the United States. It operates quick service restaurants as a franchisee under the Burger King and Popeyes brands in 23 Northeastern, Midwestern, Southcentral, and Southeastern states. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Syracuse, New York.

