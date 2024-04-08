Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the five analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $38.20.

CATY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Cathay General Bancorp from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 1st. StockNews.com downgraded Cathay General Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday.

NASDAQ:CATY opened at $36.62 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.07 and its 200 day moving average is $38.75. Cathay General Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $27.24 and a fifty-two week high of $45.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.15. Cathay General Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 27.02%. The company had revenue of $205.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.95 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cathay General Bancorp will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 27th. Cathay General Bancorp’s payout ratio is 27.98%.

In other news, Vice Chairman Anthony M. Tang sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.45, for a total transaction of $304,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 204,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,885,525. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CATY. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,156 shares of the bank’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 2,754 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 27,762 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 2,159 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 43,851 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,014,000 after purchasing an additional 3,548 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 40,851 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,828,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $2,136,000. Institutional investors own 75.01% of the company’s stock.

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

