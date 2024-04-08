Centamin (LON:CEY) Hits New 12-Month High at $120.50

Shares of Centamin plc (LON:CEY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 120.50 ($1.51) and last traded at GBX 120.13 ($1.51), with a volume of 1209383 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 119.60 ($1.50).

Separately, Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on Centamin from GBX 130 ($1.63) to GBX 150 ($1.88) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th.

The firm has a market cap of £1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,001.00, a P/E/G ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 100.48 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 94.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. Centamin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5,000.00%.

Centamin plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, mining, and development of gold and precious metals in Egypt, Burkina Faso, Côte d'Ivoire, Jersey, the United Kingdom, and Australia. Its principal asset is the Sukari Gold Mine project, which covers an area of approximately 160 square kilometers located in the Eastern Desert of Egypt.

