Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC Sells 440 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC cut its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 10.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,627 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 440 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises 0.7% of Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. Cadian Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 15.1% in the second quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 107,000 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $36,438,000 after acquiring an additional 14,000 shares in the last quarter. Gunderson Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Gunderson Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,887 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $9,359,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 5.2% in the second quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 5,075 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,728,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 4.1% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 82,267 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $25,976,000 after acquiring an additional 3,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HS Management Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 18.0% in the third quarter. HS Management Partners LLC now owns 298,208 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $94,159,000 after acquiring an additional 45,560 shares in the last quarter. 71.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 21,955 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.96, for a total transaction of $8,868,941.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 159,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,538,265.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 21,955 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.96, for a total transaction of $8,868,941.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 159,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,538,265.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 3,303 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.12, for a total value of $1,341,414.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 570,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $231,823,855.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,070,258 shares of company stock worth $30,690,456. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on MSFT. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Microsoft from $465.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Microsoft from $435.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com downgraded Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Raymond James upped their price target on Microsoft from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Microsoft from $420.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $425.52.

Microsoft Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $425.52 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $275.37 and a 12-month high of $430.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $413.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $378.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.16 trillion, a P/E ratio of 38.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.89.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The software giant reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.17. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.40% and a net margin of 36.27%. The firm had revenue of $62.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 11.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.12%.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

