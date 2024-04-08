CENTRAL TRUST Co Boosts Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,463 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $11,684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $520.99 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $403.06 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $405.54 and a 52-week high of $527.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $510.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $473.68.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

