Centurion Wealth Management LLC Sells 159 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Centurion Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,616 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 159 shares during the period. Centurion Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $241,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CVX. Addison Capital Co grew its position in Chevron by 1.9% during the second quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 3,339 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. NCM Capital Management LLC grew its position in Chevron by 1.2% during the first quarter. NCM Capital Management LLC now owns 5,570 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $909,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in Chevron by 0.7% during the third quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC now owns 8,761 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,477,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI lifted its stake in Chevron by 3.8% during the third quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 1,758 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alera Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Chevron by 1.0% during the third quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,486 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho upped their target price on Chevron from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Chevron from $185.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. DZ Bank downgraded Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Chevron from $188.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $180.63.

Chevron Stock Up 0.6 %

Chevron stock opened at $161.60 on Monday. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $139.62 and a 1-year high of $172.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $300.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $153.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $152.24.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $47.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.93 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 15.24%. Chevron’s revenue was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.09 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 13.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were given a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 57.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Chevron news, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.09, for a total value of $448,252.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,184.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

