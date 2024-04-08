Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Buys New Holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,470,700 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock, valued at approximately $24,325,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC owned about 0.37% of Levi Strauss & Co. as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LEVI. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 724.6% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,574,260 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $24,433,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383,339 shares during the last quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 2,096.4% in the third quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC now owns 1,252,500 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $17,009,000 after buying an additional 1,195,475 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 20.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,365,036 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $125,773,000 after buying an additional 1,084,969 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 11.7% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,989,518 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $109,189,000 after buying an additional 626,601 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 1,642.3% in the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 644,650 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $11,752,000 after buying an additional 607,650 shares during the period. 69.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Levi Strauss & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock opened at $20.55 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Levi Strauss & Co. has a twelve month low of $12.41 and a twelve month high of $22.39. The stock has a market cap of $8.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.23 and its 200 day moving average is $16.11.

Levi Strauss & Co. Dividend Announcement

Levi Strauss & Co. ( NYSE:LEVI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 3rd. The blue-jean maker reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.05. Levi Strauss & Co. had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 20.68%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. Levi Strauss & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 9th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 8th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Levi Strauss & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 154.84%.

Insider Transactions at Levi Strauss & Co.

In related news, major shareholder Margaret E. Haas sold 32,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.03, for a total value of $584,135.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Tracy Layney sold 15,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.02, for a total value of $270,515.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $705,785.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Margaret E. Haas sold 32,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.03, for a total transaction of $584,135.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 168,727 shares of company stock valued at $3,275,016 in the last 90 days. 3.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Levi Strauss & Co. from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $17.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Levi Strauss & Co. has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.80.

About Levi Strauss & Co.

Levi Strauss & Co designs, markets, and sells apparels and related accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. The company offers jeans, casual and dress pants, activewears, tops, shorts, skirts, dresses, jumpsuits, shirts, sweaters, jackets, footwear, and related accessories under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, Denizen, and Beyond Yoga brands.

