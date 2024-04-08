Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 254,338 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 29,112 shares during the quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC owned 0.64% of Bank of Hawaii worth $18,429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 38.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,222,846 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $215,338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445,598 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,977,581 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $302,774,000 after acquiring an additional 49,163 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 101.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,094,213 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $127,574,000 after acquiring an additional 1,556,146 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,652,216 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $131,789,000 after acquiring an additional 590,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,118,092 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,558,000 after acquiring an additional 39,512 shares during the last quarter. 82.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BOH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bank of Hawaii to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $70.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Bank of Hawaii in a report on Friday, March 8th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $51.60.

Bank of Hawaii Stock Down 0.8 %

BOH stock opened at $59.32 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.83 and a fifty-two week high of $75.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.95. The stock has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 14.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.06.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 22nd. The bank reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.01. Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 17.35% and a return on equity of 14.35%. The business had revenue of $252.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

Bank of Hawaii Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.72%. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.47%.

About Bank of Hawaii

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, overdraft lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, investment, credit, and trust services to individuals and families, as well as high-net-worth individuals; investment management; institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offerings, including equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

