Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Has $10.08 Million Stake in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Free Report) by 112.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 83,043 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,943 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC owned 0.23% of The Hanover Insurance Group worth $10,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of THG. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 55.6% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 235 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 129.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 216 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 520 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 542 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. 86.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Warren E. Barnes sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.14, for a total transaction of $65,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,612 shares in the company, valued at $473,677.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $147.00 price target on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on The Hanover Insurance Group from $124.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. TheStreet upgraded The Hanover Insurance Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. StockNews.com upgraded The Hanover Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.00.

The Hanover Insurance Group Price Performance

NYSE:THG opened at $130.07 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.01. The company has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 138.37 and a beta of 0.67. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.82 and a 52-week high of $138.00.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The insurance provider reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. The Hanover Insurance Group had a return on equity of 2.44% and a net margin of 0.59%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 10.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Hanover Insurance Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 361.71%.

The Hanover Insurance Group Company Profile

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Core Commercial, Specialty, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, and other commercial lines coverage.

