Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Has $11.41 Million Stock Position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) by 51.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,875 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 23,925 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $11,413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MLM. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 144.4% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 66 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 84.6% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 72 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. 95.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Martin Marietta Materials alerts:

Martin Marietta Materials Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE:MLM opened at $619.41 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $570.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $497.91. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $332.13 and a 12-month high of $622.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Martin Marietta Materials Dividend Announcement

Martin Marietta Materials ( NYSE:MLM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The construction company reported $4.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.96 by $0.67. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 17.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 21.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is presently 15.72%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Roselyn R. Bar sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $603.29, for a total value of $6,032,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,179,301.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO C Howard Nye sold 15,000 shares of Martin Marietta Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $604.26, for a total transaction of $9,063,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 134,640 shares in the company, valued at $81,357,566.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Roselyn R. Bar sold 10,000 shares of Martin Marietta Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $603.29, for a total transaction of $6,032,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,179,301.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,724 shares of company stock valued at $16,033,760 over the last ninety days. 0.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $600.00 target price (up from $530.00) on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Friday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $560.00 to $642.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. HSBC raised Martin Marietta Materials from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $376.00 to $543.00 in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $510.00 to $598.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $610.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $577.38.

Get Our Latest Report on MLM

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

(Free Report)

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Marietta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.