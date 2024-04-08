Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Invests $18.69 Million in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 56,825 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,691,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC owned about 0.11% of Hubbell at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Hubbell by 87.6% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $997,000 after buying an additional 2,533 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Hubbell by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 31,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,006,000 after purchasing an additional 2,736 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Hubbell by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 22,986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,224,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hubbell by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,454,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,002,421,000 after purchasing an additional 23,865 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Hubbell by 137.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HUBB stock opened at $417.08 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $22.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.69, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.94. Hubbell Incorporated has a 1-year low of $219.77 and a 1-year high of $429.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $381.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $333.44.

Hubbell ( NYSE:HUBB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Hubbell had a net margin of 14.14% and a return on equity of 30.82%. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.60 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hubbell Incorporated will post 16.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were given a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.73%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on HUBB shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Hubbell from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Hubbell from $351.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Hubbell from $370.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Hubbell in a report on Monday, March 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $427.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $383.57.

In other news, insider Mark Eugene Mikes sold 397 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.45, for a total transaction of $144,289.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,780,541.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Hubbell news, VP Nero Jonathan M. Del sold 1,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.74, for a total value of $387,308.52. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,646 shares in the company, valued at $1,286,090.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Mark Eugene Mikes sold 397 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.45, for a total value of $144,289.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,899 shares in the company, valued at $1,780,541.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,125 shares of company stock valued at $12,065,100 over the last 90 days. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

