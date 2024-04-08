Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT – Free Report) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 245,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,750 shares during the quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC owned about 0.27% of Avient worth $10,287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Avient by 42.8% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Avient by 248.2% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Avient by 139.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Avient by 123.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming grew its holdings in Avient by 40.1% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.48% of the company’s stock.

Avient Stock Performance

AVNT stock opened at $42.57 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.29, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.14. Avient Co. has a one year low of $27.73 and a one year high of $43.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.82.

Avient Announces Dividend

Avient ( NYSE:AVNT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $719.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $711.87 million. Avient had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 9.26%. Avient’s revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Avient Co. will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th were given a $0.257 dividend. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th. Avient’s payout ratio is currently 124.10%.

Avient Profile

Avient Corporation operates as a formulator of material solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Color, Additives and Inks; and Specialty Engineered Materials. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers custom color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics, dispersions for thermosets, and specialty inks; custom-formulated liquid system, such as polyester, vinyl, natural rubber and latex, polyurethane, and silicone; and proprietary inks.

