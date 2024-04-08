Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 774,407 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,493 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.90% of Perella Weinberg Partners worth $9,471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners by 44.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,733,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,017,000 after acquiring an additional 2,396,198 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,780,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,843,000 after buying an additional 210,342 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,197,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,635,000 after buying an additional 567,294 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 2,818,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,693,000 after buying an additional 61,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,294,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,358,000 after buying an additional 9,366 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Perella Weinberg Partners alerts:

Perella Weinberg Partners Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of PWP stock opened at $15.24 on Monday. Perella Weinberg Partners has a fifty-two week low of $6.80 and a fifty-two week high of $15.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.78.

Perella Weinberg Partners Announces Dividend

Perella Weinberg Partners ( NASDAQ:PWP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $212.68 million for the quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners had a positive return on equity of 34.39% and a negative net margin of 2.66%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th were given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Perella Weinberg Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently -21.21%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on PWP. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $11.50 price target (down from $14.00) on shares of Perella Weinberg Partners in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Perella Weinberg Partners in a research note on Monday, January 29th.

View Our Latest Analysis on PWP

Perella Weinberg Partners Company Profile

(Free Report)

Perella Weinberg Partners, an independent investment banking company, provides strategic and financial advice services in the United States and internationally. The company offers advisory services related to strategic and financial decisions, mergers and acquisition execution, shareholder and defense advisory, and financing and capital solutions advice with resources focused on restructuring, liability management, and capital markets advisory, as well as underwriting and research services primarily for the energy and related industries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PWP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Perella Weinberg Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perella Weinberg Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.