Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Free Report) by 47.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 258,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 236,600 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC owned 0.19% of Perrigo worth $8,325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PRGO. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Perrigo by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,328,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,968,000 after purchasing an additional 215,794 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Perrigo by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,112,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,469,000 after purchasing an additional 554,915 shares in the last quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP increased its stake in Perrigo by 35.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP now owns 5,367,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408,044 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Perrigo by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,270,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,110,000 after purchasing an additional 193,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Perrigo by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,074,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,149,000 after purchasing an additional 460,102 shares in the last quarter. 95.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stock Performance

Shares of PRGO stock opened at $31.40 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.84. Perrigo Company plc has a 52 week low of $25.77 and a 52 week high of $40.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of -314.00 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Dividend

Perrigo ( NYSE:PRGO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Perrigo had a negative net margin of 0.27% and a positive return on equity of 7.34%. The firm’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a $0.276 dividend. This is an increase from Perrigo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,100.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on PRGO shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Perrigo from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Perrigo from $48.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Perrigo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Robert Willis bought 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.87 per share, with a total value of $155,220.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 25,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $649,466.35. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Patrick Lockwood-Taylor acquired 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.54 per share, for a total transaction of $252,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $544,070. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Willis acquired 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.87 per share, for a total transaction of $155,220.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $649,466.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 17,990 shares of company stock valued at $475,227 over the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Perrigo Profile

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter health and wellness solutions to enhance individual well-being in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas and Consumer Self-Care International segments. The company develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes self-care consumer products, such as upper respiratory products, including cough suppressants, expectorants, and sinus and allergy relief; nutrition products consisting of infant formulas and nutritional beverages; digestive health products, including antacids, anti-diarrheal, and anti-heartburn; pain and sleep-aids products comprising pain relievers and fever reducers; and oral care products, which include toothbrushes, toothbrush replacement heads, floss, flossers, whitening products, and toothbrush covers.

