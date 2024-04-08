Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Makes New $37,000 Investment in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in CubeSmart by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,178,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,674,250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,515,436 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in CubeSmart by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,226,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,212,188,000 after acquiring an additional 138,651 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in CubeSmart by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,425,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $580,252,000 after acquiring an additional 173,717 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in CubeSmart during the 4th quarter valued at $293,769,000. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in CubeSmart by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,623,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $226,337,000 after acquiring an additional 740,019 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CubeSmart stock opened at $45.14 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. CubeSmart has a twelve month low of $33.17 and a twelve month high of $48.93. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $43.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.82. The firm has a market cap of $10.15 billion, a PE ratio of 24.94 and a beta of 0.69.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. CubeSmart’s payout ratio is 112.71%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CUBE shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised CubeSmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on CubeSmart from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial raised their price objective on CubeSmart from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on CubeSmart in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised CubeSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.33.

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and, in most locations, climate-controlled storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2023 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

