Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Purchases 197,750 Shares of Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR – Free Report) by 40.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 690,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 197,750 shares during the quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.39% of Schneider National worth $17,635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in Schneider National by 1.2% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 37,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $954,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Schneider National by 61.6% in the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Schneider National by 3.8% in the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in Schneider National by 3.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Schneider National by 39.8% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SNDR opened at $22.60 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.89. Schneider National, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.31 and a 12-month high of $31.74.

Schneider National ( NYSE:SNDR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Schneider National had a net margin of 4.34% and a return on equity of 8.23%. Schneider National’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Schneider National, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. This is a boost from Schneider National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Schneider National’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SNDR shares. Evercore ISI cut Schneider National from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Schneider National from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Schneider National in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Schneider National from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Schneider National from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.79.

Schneider National, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Truckload, Intermodal, and Logistics. The Truckload segment offers over the road freight transportation services primarily through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed trailers across either network or dedicated configurations.

