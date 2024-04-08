Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Purchases New Holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 313,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,408,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC owned about 0.15% of Reynolds Consumer Products at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,454,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,432,000 after purchasing an additional 442,654 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 1,300.8% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 426,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,740,000 after purchasing an additional 396,413 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 1,006.4% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 324,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,742,000 after purchasing an additional 295,584 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 94.8% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 489,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,553,000 after purchasing an additional 238,363 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 797.5% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 181,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,949,000 after purchasing an additional 161,253 shares during the period. 26.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Reynolds Consumer Products Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Reynolds Consumer Products stock opened at $28.14 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.80 and a 12-month high of $30.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.82 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.13.

Reynolds Consumer Products Announces Dividend

Reynolds Consumer Products ( NASDAQ:REYN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Reynolds Consumer Products had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. Reynolds Consumer Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.79%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on REYN shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.60.

About Reynolds Consumer Products

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces aluminum foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, butcher paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and EZ Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

