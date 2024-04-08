Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 137,050 Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 137,050 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,424,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC owned about 0.28% of Cogent Communications as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Insight Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 58,211 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,428,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Cogent Communications by 56.7% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,026 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cogent Communications during the 4th quarter worth $245,000. Ellsworth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cogent Communications by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 5,932 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Cogent Communications by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,495 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Dave Schaeffer sold 26,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.21, for a total value of $1,680,632.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,653,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $298,782,164.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Dave Schaeffer sold 26,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.21, for a total transaction of $1,680,632.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,653,203 shares in the company, valued at $298,782,164.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Henry W. Kilmer sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.47, for a total transaction of $176,328.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 41,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,012,270. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,320 shares of company stock worth $4,669,997 in the last ninety days. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CCOI has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cogent Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Cogent Communications from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Cogent Communications from $74.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Cogent Communications from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Cogent Communications from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.57.

Cogent Communications Trading Down 0.6 %

Cogent Communications stock opened at $63.33 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $71.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.39. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.35 and a 52-week high of $86.00.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The technology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.95) by $0.79. The company had revenue of $272.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.82 million. Cogent Communications had a net margin of 135.34% and a negative return on equity of 23.66%. Sell-side analysts expect that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post -3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Cogent Communications Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.965 dividend. This is an increase from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. This represents a $3.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Cogent Communications’s payout ratio is presently 14.43%.

Cogent Communications Profile

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Oceania, South America, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, and advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

See Also

