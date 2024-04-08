Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 204,650 MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 204,650 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,052,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC owned about 0.31% of MKS Instruments as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MKSI. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,133 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,882 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,232,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments in the 1st quarter worth about $342,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments in the 1st quarter worth about $345,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments in the 1st quarter worth about $320,000. 99.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at MKS Instruments

In other MKS Instruments news, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.00, for a total transaction of $33,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,242,646. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Seth H. Bagshaw sold 32,865 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.28, for a total value of $4,051,597.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1 shares in the company, valued at $123.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.00, for a total transaction of $33,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,242,646. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,776 shares of company stock valued at $7,326,307 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on MKSI. StockNews.com upgraded shares of MKS Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of MKS Instruments from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.00.

MKS Instruments Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of MKSI opened at $128.56 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $122.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.23. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.44 and a fifty-two week high of $135.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.28. MKS Instruments had a negative net margin of 50.80% and a positive return on equity of 9.95%. The company had revenue of $893.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $845.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.00 earnings per share. MKS Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

MKS Instruments Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. MKS Instruments’s payout ratio is -3.19%.

MKS Instruments Profile

MKS Instruments, Inc provides foundational technology solutions to semiconductor manufacturing, electronics and packaging, and specialty industrial applications in the United States, Germany, China, South Korea, and internationally. It operates through Vacuum Solutions Division (VSD), Photonics Solutions Division (PSD), and Material Solutions Division (MSD) segments.

