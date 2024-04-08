Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 511,700 Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 511,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,518,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC owned 0.24% of Flowers Foods at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Flowers Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flowers Foods during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Flowers Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Gladius Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 46.4% during the 3rd quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 1,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 36.3% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Flowers Foods news, insider Terry S. Thomas sold 36,577 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.11, for a total value of $845,294.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,740 shares in the company, valued at $987,721.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Terry S. Thomas sold 36,577 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.11, for a total transaction of $845,294.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 42,740 shares in the company, valued at $987,721.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward J. Jr. Casey acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.55 per share, with a total value of $117,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $478,771.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 11.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Flowers Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Flowers Foods in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Flowers Foods Price Performance

FLO stock opened at $23.17 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.95, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.64 and a 12-month high of $29.10.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 2.42% and a return on equity of 18.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Flowers Foods Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. Flowers Foods’s payout ratio is 158.62%.

Flowers Foods Company Profile

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery food products in the United States. Its principal products include fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack items, bagels, English muffins, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs.

