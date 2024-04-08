Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC decreased its position in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Free Report) by 43.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80,350 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC owned about 0.24% of Signet Jewelers worth $11,252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SIG. Eminence Capital LP bought a new position in Signet Jewelers in the third quarter valued at $40,962,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 857.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 457,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,083,000 after purchasing an additional 409,355 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,262,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,445,000 after purchasing an additional 349,771 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Signet Jewelers in the fourth quarter worth about $21,605,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Signet Jewelers during the third quarter valued at approximately $19,826,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SIG. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Signet Jewelers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Signet Jewelers from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $128.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.20.

Signet Jewelers Stock Down 4.1 %

Shares of SIG stock opened at $101.73 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.62. Signet Jewelers Limited has a 52 week low of $57.10 and a 52 week high of $109.17. The stock has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.79, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 2.13.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $6.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.33 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. Signet Jewelers had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 32.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.52 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 10.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Signet Jewelers Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 26th will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 25th. This is a boost from Signet Jewelers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Signet Jewelers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.14%.

Insider Activity at Signet Jewelers

In related news, insider William Brace sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total transaction of $297,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 75,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,490,736. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider William Brace sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total value of $297,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 75,664 shares in the company, valued at $7,490,736. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Oded Edelman sold 7,911 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.36, for a total transaction of $833,502.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,516,706.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 92,435 shares of company stock valued at $8,987,931 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.54% of the company’s stock.

Signet Jewelers Company Profile

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Outlet, Zales Jewelers, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through its digital banners, James Allen and Blue Nile.

