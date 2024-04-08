Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Sells 19,724 Shares of Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Free Report) by 15.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,076 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 19,724 shares during the quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC’s holdings in Autoliv were worth $11,909,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ALV. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of Autoliv by 379.7% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 21,385 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,362,000 after purchasing an additional 16,927 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Autoliv by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 30,418 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,352,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. XY Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Autoliv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $459,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Autoliv by 279.7% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,311 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 2,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellsworth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Autoliv by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 10,226 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,127,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. 69.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their price target on Autoliv from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Mizuho upped their price target on Autoliv from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Berenberg Bank raised Autoliv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Wolfe Research cut Autoliv from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Autoliv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.00.

Autoliv Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:ALV opened at $120.05 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.78 billion, a PE ratio of 20.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $115.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.79. Autoliv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.66 and a 1 year high of $124.38.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The auto parts company reported $3.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.37 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. Autoliv had a return on equity of 27.13% and a net margin of 4.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.83 EPS. Analysts forecast that Autoliv, Inc. will post 9.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Autoliv Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 11th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.30%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Colin Naughton sold 782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.68, for a total transaction of $86,551.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $619,143.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Colin Naughton sold 782 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.68, for a total transaction of $86,551.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $619,143.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mikael Bratt sold 4,226 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.72, for a total value of $463,676.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,925,256.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,388 shares of company stock valued at $921,757 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

About Autoliv

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, and inflator technologies.

See Also

