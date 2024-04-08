Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Sells 23,600 Shares of Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Free Report) by 26.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 65,850 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 23,600 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC owned 0.13% of Science Applications International worth $8,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Science Applications International by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,699,458 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $525,321,000 after purchasing an additional 491,167 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Science Applications International by 1.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,210,623 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $460,775,000 after acquiring an additional 68,359 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Science Applications International by 2.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,887,542 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $450,486,000 after acquiring an additional 94,874 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Science Applications International by 13.2% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,823,285 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $297,969,000 after acquiring an additional 328,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Science Applications International by 1.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,625,602 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $174,687,000 after acquiring an additional 25,192 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SAIC opened at $129.66 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.43 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $133.91 and a 200 day moving average of $123.62. Science Applications International Co. has a 12 month low of $95.43 and a 12 month high of $145.17.

Science Applications International ( NYSE:SAIC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 18th. The information technology services provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Science Applications International had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 23.73%. The business’s revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.04 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Science Applications International Co. will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, April 12th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. Science Applications International’s payout ratio is 16.72%.

In related news, EVP Michelle A. O’hara sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.45, for a total transaction of $509,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,344,033.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Science Applications International from $113.00 to $110.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Science Applications International from $142.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. StockNews.com upgraded Science Applications International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Science Applications International from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Science Applications International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.60.

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include IT modernization; digital engineering; artificial intelligence; Weapon systems support design, build, modify, integrate, and sustain weapon systems; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as training and simulation and ground vehicles support which integrates, modify, upgrades, and sustains ground vehicles for nation's armed forces.

