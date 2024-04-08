Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Sells 32,501 Shares of Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL – Free Report) by 15.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 182,627 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,501 shares during the quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.61% of Scholastic worth $6,885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHL. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Scholastic in the second quarter valued at about $651,511,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Scholastic by 1.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,957,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,503,000 after buying an additional 94,171 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Scholastic by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,270,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,530,000 after buying an additional 27,184 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Scholastic by 21.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,934,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,265,000 after buying an additional 516,720 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Scholastic by 1.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,337,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,145,000 after buying an additional 22,518 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.57% of the company’s stock.

Scholastic Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SCHL opened at $36.48 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.19. Scholastic Co. has a 52 week low of $32.50 and a 52 week high of $45.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 25.16 and a beta of 1.05.

Scholastic Announces Dividend

Scholastic ( NASDAQ:SCHL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.80). Scholastic had a return on equity of 5.57% and a net margin of 3.16%. The firm had revenue of $323.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $329.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.57) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Scholastic Co. will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. Scholastic’s dividend payout ratio is 55.17%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Scholastic from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com raised Scholastic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd.

Scholastic Profile

Scholastic Corporation publishes and distributes children's books worldwide. It operates in three segments: Children's Book Publishing and Distribution, Education Solutions, and International. The Children's Book Publishing and Distribution segment engages in publication and distribution of children's books, eBooks, media, and interactive products through its school book clubs and fair channels, and trade channel.

