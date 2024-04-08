Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Sells 36,102 Shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC cut its stake in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Free Report) by 20.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 143,698 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 36,102 shares during the quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC owned about 0.20% of Timken worth $11,517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TKR. Edmp Inc. bought a new stake in Timken during the fourth quarter worth about $259,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Timken by 7,913.6% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,763 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,741 shares in the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new position in shares of Timken during the 4th quarter valued at $586,000. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Timken by 50.4% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,018 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. Finally, Ellsworth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Timken by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 53,920 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,322,000 after buying an additional 2,479 shares during the period. 89.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TKR. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Timken in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Timken in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective (up from $97.00) on shares of Timken in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Timken from $93.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Timken from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Timken presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.90.

NYSE TKR opened at $87.83 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a PE ratio of 16.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.54. The Timken Company has a one year low of $65.71 and a one year high of $95.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $84.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.12.

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.15. Timken had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 19.57%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. Timken’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that The Timken Company will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. Timken’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.18%.

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and sells engineered bearings and industrial motion products, and related services in the United States and internationally. The company's Engineered Bearings segment provides various bearing products, including tapered, spherical, and cylindrical roller bearings; plain bearings, metal-polymer bearings, and rod end bearings; radial, angular, and precision ball bearings; thrust and specialty ball bearings; journal bearings; and housed or mounted bearings.

