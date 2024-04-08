Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Sells 43,700 Shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC decreased its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Free Report) by 18.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 192,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 43,700 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC owned about 0.25% of Pinnacle Financial Partners worth $16,764,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PNFP. Caprock Group LLC increased its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 5,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 20,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 33,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,215,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 57.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Robert A. Mccabe, Jr. sold 6,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.43, for a total value of $553,519.33. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 202,699 shares in the company, valued at $17,721,973.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Robert A. Mccabe, Jr. sold 6,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.43, for a total value of $553,519.33. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 202,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,721,973.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO M Terry Turner sold 24,057 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.22, for a total value of $1,977,966.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 294,790 shares in the company, valued at $24,237,633.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 54,175 shares of company stock worth $4,487,253. Company insiders own 1.87% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Stock Up 1.2 %

PNFP stock opened at $82.28 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $83.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.90. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.31 and a fifty-two week high of $92.33.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.01. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 20.17%. The firm had revenue of $396.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $416.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.76 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s payout ratio is currently 12.26%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PNFP. UBS Group decreased their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $91.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $108.00 target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Pinnacle Financial Partners in a report on Friday, March 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $93.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.57.

About Pinnacle Financial Partners

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and professional entities in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; and provides treasury management services, which includes online wire origination, enhanced ACH origination services, positive pay, zero balance and sweep accounts, automated bill pay services, electronic receivables processing, lockbox processing, and merchant card acceptance services.

