Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Sells 86,800 Shares of Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN – Free Report) (TSE:STN) by 42.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 119,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 86,800 shares during the quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Stantec worth $9,608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in shares of Stantec in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Stantec during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Stantec by 144.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 765 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Stantec by 137.2% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 759 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the period. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in Stantec during the third quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors own 63.86% of the company’s stock.

STN opened at $82.54 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $83.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.52. Stantec Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.49 and a 12-month high of $87.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.52 and a beta of 1.04.

Stantec ( NYSE:STN Get Free Report ) (TSE:STN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.03). Stantec had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 5.11%. The firm had revenue of $912.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $891.12 million. Equities analysts predict that Stantec Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.1548 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This is a positive change from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Stantec’s payout ratio is 26.36%.

STN has been the topic of several research reports. Atb Cap Markets lowered Stantec from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. StockNews.com cut Stantec from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.00.

Stantec Inc provides professional services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities to the public and private sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers evaluation, planning, and designing infrastructure solutions; solutions for sustainable water resources, planning, management, and infrastructure; environmental services; integrated architecture, engineering, interior design, and planning solutions for buildings; and energy and resources solutions.

