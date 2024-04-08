Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Takes Position in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 13,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,622,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of Kinsale Capital Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Navellier & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Kinsale Capital Group during the third quarter worth $975,000. Scout Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 38.0% in the third quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 94,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,780,000 after purchasing an additional 26,084 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 116.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 12,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,127,000 after purchasing an additional 6,651 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 154.5% in the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 326,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $109,362,000 after purchasing an additional 198,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

Kinsale Capital Group stock opened at $448.14 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $481.31 and its 200 day moving average is $412.96. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $297.33 and a 12-month high of $548.47. The company has a market capitalization of $10.39 billion, a PE ratio of 33.92 and a beta of 0.89.

Kinsale Capital Group ( NYSE:KNSL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.44 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $351.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $367.98 million. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 25.29% and a return on equity of 31.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.60 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 15.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 26th. This is a positive change from Kinsale Capital Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.54%.

In other news, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $523.73, for a total value of $2,094,920.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 303,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $159,199,255.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Kinsale Capital Group news, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 4,000 shares of Kinsale Capital Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $523.73, for a total transaction of $2,094,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 303,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $159,199,255.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Frederick L. Jr. Russell sold 2,000 shares of Kinsale Capital Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.09, for a total transaction of $1,048,180.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 887 shares in the company, valued at $464,867.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $375.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $450.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $410.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Kinsale Capital Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $434.00 to $544.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $510.00.

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's commercial lines offerings include commercial property, small business casualty and property, excess and general casualty, construction, allied health, life sciences, entertainment, energy, environmental, excess professional, health care, public entity, commercial auto, inland marine, aviation, ocean marine, product recall, and railroad, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

