Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Takes Position in Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 607,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $4,502,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC owned 0.53% of Redwood Trust at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RWT. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Redwood Trust by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares during the period. Advisor Partners II LLC increased its holdings in Redwood Trust by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 95,388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Redwood Trust by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 25,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Redwood Trust by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 301,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,924,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Redwood Trust by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RWT has been the subject of several research reports. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Redwood Trust from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Redwood Trust from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Redwood Trust from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of Redwood Trust from $8.50 to $7.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Redwood Trust from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.84.

Redwood Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:RWT opened at $6.19 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.78. Redwood Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.47 and a 52 week high of $8.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.12, a quick ratio of 7.36 and a current ratio of 7.36.

Redwood Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.34%. Redwood Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -533.33%.

About Redwood Trust

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Residential Consumer Mortgage Banking, Residential Investor Mortgage Banking, and Investment Portfolio. The Residential Consumer Mortgage Banking segment operates a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer to its investment portfolio.

