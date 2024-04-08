Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI – Free Report) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,852 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,998 shares during the quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Selective Insurance Group worth $8,342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 11.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,725 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 116.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,904 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 3,173 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Selective Insurance Group during the first quarter worth $201,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,495 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 22,063 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,972,000 after purchasing an additional 2,129 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.88% of the company’s stock.

Selective Insurance Group Trading Up 0.1 %

SIGI opened at $104.50 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.55. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $91.99 and a 52 week high of $109.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $103.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Selective Insurance Group Dividend Announcement

Selective Insurance Group ( NASDAQ:SIGI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.02. Selective Insurance Group had a return on equity of 14.43% and a net margin of 8.57%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. will post 7.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.01%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Selective Insurance Group

In related news, COO Brenda M. Hall sold 2,626 shares of Selective Insurance Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.88, for a total value of $278,040.88. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,511 shares in the company, valued at $1,112,904.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SIGI shares. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $104.00 target price on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a report on Monday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Selective Insurance Group from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on Selective Insurance Group from $111.00 to $109.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.17.

Selective Insurance Group Profile

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. It offers casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party; property insurance products, which covers the accidental loss of an insured's real property, personal property, and/or earnings due to the property's loss; and flood insurance products.

