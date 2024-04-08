Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Trims Stake in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC reduced its position in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Free Report) by 12.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 141,184 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 19,216 shares during the quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC owned 0.14% of First American Financial worth $9,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FAF. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in First American Financial by 135.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,184,147 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $141,577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257,338 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in First American Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $57,776,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in First American Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $53,163,000. Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new position in First American Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $29,632,000. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of First American Financial by 17.6% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,169,320 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $178,994,000 after purchasing an additional 473,961 shares in the last quarter. 89.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FAF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on shares of First American Financial in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of First American Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of First American Financial in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of First American Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

First American Financial Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of FAF opened at $60.50 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.09 and a beta of 1.28. First American Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $49.55 and a twelve month high of $65.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $58.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.22.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The insurance provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. First American Financial had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 3.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.35 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that First American Financial Co. will post 4.47 EPS for the current year.

First American Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.92%.

First American Financial Profile

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Home Warranty segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services internationally.

