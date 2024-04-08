ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) Price Target Raised to $40.00

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target points to a potential upside of 1.68% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on CHX. Barclays raised their price target on shares of ChampionX from $39.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup lifted their price target on ChampionX from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.33.

ChampionX Stock Performance

Shares of CHX stock opened at $39.34 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 2.44. ChampionX has a 12-month low of $24.98 and a 12-month high of $39.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $943.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $947.33 million. ChampionX had a return on equity of 20.14% and a net margin of 8.36%. The business’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. Analysts expect that ChampionX will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider William Jr. O’dell sold 27,178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $978,408.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 57,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,078,928. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in ChampionX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in ChampionX by 654.0% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of ChampionX by 683.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,933 shares in the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC raised its position in ChampionX by 43.0% in the 4th quarter. West Tower Group LLC now owns 1,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of ChampionX by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. 98.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ChampionX Company Profile

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, artificial lift systems, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production Chemical Technologies, Production & Automation Technologies, Drilling Technologies, and Reservoir Chemical Technologies.

