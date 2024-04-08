Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK – Free Report) in a report released on Sunday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Check-Cap Stock Down 7.9 %

Shares of CHEK stock opened at $2.46 on Friday. Check-Cap has a 12-month low of $1.26 and a 12-month high of $4.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.20 and a 200-day moving average of $2.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 0.28.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Check-Cap

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in Check-Cap by 363.4% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 224,696 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 176,207 shares in the last quarter. Sabby Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Check-Cap in the first quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Check-Cap by 51.2% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 141,319 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 47,868 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Check-Cap during the first quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Nantahala Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Check-Cap during the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Check-Cap Company Profile

Check-Cap Ltd., a clinical stage medical diagnostics company, engages in the development of a capsule-based screening technology that utilizes ultra-low-dose X-rays to scan the inner lining of the colon for precancerous polyps, and other structural abnormalities in Israel. Its C-Scan system consists of C-Scan Cap, an X-ray scanning capsule for detection of suspected polyps; C-Scan Track, a disposable system attached to the patient's back through biocompatible adhesive skin patches; and C-Scan View software, a client/server-based application that enables procedure data download from the C-Scan Track, data analysis, and report generation.

