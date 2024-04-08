Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK) Shares Bought by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Free Report) by 84.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,417 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,018 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Chesapeake Energy were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 261,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,590,000 after purchasing an additional 33,660 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 204.0% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 19,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,717,000 after purchasing an additional 13,370 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 13,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chesapeake Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $4,510,000. Finally, Cottage Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Chesapeake Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $1,693,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on CHK shares. Benchmark reduced their price target on Chesapeake Energy from $107.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 12th. KeyCorp started coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a report on Thursday. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price target on Chesapeake Energy from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Chesapeake Energy from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Johnson Rice lowered Chesapeake Energy from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.56.

Chesapeake Energy Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of CHK opened at $89.51 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $11.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 0.52. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $72.84 and a 12-month high of $91.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $82.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.89. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $962.95 million. Chesapeake Energy had a net margin of 27.74% and a return on equity of 6.74%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.22 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Chesapeake Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th were issued a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. Chesapeake Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.66%.

Chesapeake Energy Profile

Chesapeake Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States. It engages in acquisition, exploration, and development of properties to produce oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana.

