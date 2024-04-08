Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA

Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA trimmed its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,267 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,441 shares during the period. Chevron accounts for approximately 2.8% of Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA’s holdings in Chevron were worth $6,304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Windsor Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Chevron by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. Windsor Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period. Dechtman Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $648,000. Renaissance Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC now owns 6,187 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $923,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares during the period. Altrius Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Altrius Capital Management Inc now owns 21,333 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,597,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the period. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter worth approximately $254,000. 72.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chevron stock opened at $161.60 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $300.13 billion, a PE ratio of 14.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $153.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $152.24. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $139.62 and a twelve month high of $172.88.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $47.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.93 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.09 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 13.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were given a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 57.39%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CVX. Scotiabank lowered shares of Chevron from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. TD Cowen lowered shares of Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Chevron from $188.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.63.

In other Chevron news, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.09, for a total value of $448,252.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,184.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

