Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Cuts Position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC trimmed its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 718,844 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,122 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned about 0.06% of Hewlett Packard Enterprise worth $12,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 169.2% during the fourth quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,423,320,000 after buying an additional 765 shares during the period. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 180.1% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,961 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 89.4% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,413 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares in the last quarter. 80.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HPE. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $17.00 price target (down from $21.00) on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Friday, March 1st. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 1st. Barclays decreased their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 1st. StockNews.com raised Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hewlett Packard Enterprise presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.45.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:HPE opened at $18.00 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.41, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.89. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 1 year low of $13.65 and a 1 year high of $20.07.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 9.12% and a net margin of 6.81%. The firm had revenue of $6.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s revenue was down 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.86%.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

Featured Stories

