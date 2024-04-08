Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Has $10.22 Million Stock Holdings in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lowered its stake in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,618 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 817 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $10,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VRSN. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in VeriSign by 22.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,956 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $657,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in VeriSign in the 1st quarter valued at $767,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in VeriSign by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,329 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in VeriSign by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 35,029 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,793,000 after purchasing an additional 4,545 shares in the last quarter. 92.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on VRSN shares. StockNews.com cut shares of VeriSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of VeriSign from $237.00 to $236.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd.

VeriSign Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ VRSN opened at $187.82 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $193.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $201.91. VeriSign, Inc. has a 12 month low of $185.19 and a 12 month high of $229.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.71 and a beta of 0.88.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The information services provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.09. VeriSign had a net margin of 54.74% and a negative return on equity of 46.56%. The company had revenue of $380.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $381.01 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that VeriSign, Inc. will post 7.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at VeriSign

In other news, COO Todd B. Strubbe sold 9,423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.21, for a total value of $1,820,617.83. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 111,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,552,768.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $116,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,088,110. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Todd B. Strubbe sold 9,423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.21, for a total transaction of $1,820,617.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 111,551 shares in the company, valued at $21,552,768.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,001 shares of company stock worth $4,518,942. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

About VeriSign

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of thirteen internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

Featured Articles

