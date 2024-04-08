Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Has $10.33 Million Stock Position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC reduced its holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 812,408 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,490 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Huntington Bancshares worth $10,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Huntington Bancshares by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 172,069,244 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,789,520,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209,264 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Huntington Bancshares by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 137,586,195 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,540,965,000 after acquiring an additional 652,310 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 0.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 45,744,281 shares of the bank’s stock worth $468,725,000 after buying an additional 245,025 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 5.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,820,975 shares of the bank’s stock worth $355,630,000 after buying an additional 1,516,892 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 0.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,327,949 shares of the bank’s stock worth $350,873,000 after buying an additional 232,098 shares during the period. 80.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HBAN shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $15.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Huntington Bancshares has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.22.

HBAN stock opened at $13.60 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.10 and a 200-day moving average of $11.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 12 month low of $9.13 and a 12 month high of $13.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 1.11.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.15. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 12.96%. The business had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.56%. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

In other Huntington Bancshares news, insider Helga Houston sold 28,700 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.17, for a total transaction of $377,979.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 568,222 shares in the company, valued at $7,483,483.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Helga Houston sold 28,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.17, for a total value of $377,979.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 568,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,483,483.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Julie C. Tutkovics sold 15,541 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.68, for a total transaction of $197,059.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 303,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,847,809.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 102,241 shares of company stock worth $1,360,359 over the last three months. 0.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

