Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Reduces Stake in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC trimmed its stake in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,564 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,004 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Quest Diagnostics worth $11,246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Quest Diagnostics in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 218 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. 88.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DGX opened at $130.63 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $127.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $130.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.91. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a one year low of $119.59 and a one year high of $148.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Quest Diagnostics ( NYSE:DGX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 9.23% and a return on equity of 15.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.98 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 8th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This is a positive change from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 5th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.92%.

In other news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 661 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.14, for a total value of $83,378.54. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 40,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,071,584.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 661 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.14, for a total transaction of $83,378.54. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 40,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,071,584.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 5,611 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.88, for a total transaction of $706,312.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,843,610.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,150 shares of company stock valued at $1,913,202 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on DGX shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $140.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report on Monday, February 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.18.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

