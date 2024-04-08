China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in SIGA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA)

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in SIGA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA – Free Report) by 351.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,225 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,404 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in SIGA Technologies were worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in SIGA Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of SIGA Technologies by 753.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 8,979 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of SIGA Technologies by 30.3% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SIGA Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in SIGA Technologies in the second quarter worth about $62,000. 55.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SIGA Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ SIGA opened at $9.08 on Monday. SIGA Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $4.22 and a one year high of $10.00. The company has a market capitalization of $645.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.65.

SIGA Technologies Increases Dividend

SIGA Technologies ( NASDAQ:SIGA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $116.48 million for the quarter. SIGA Technologies had a net margin of 48.65% and a return on equity of 44.84%. Equities analysts expect that SIGA Technologies, Inc. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 26th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 25th. This is an increase from SIGA Technologies’s previous dividend of $0.45.

About SIGA Technologies

SIGA Technologies, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the health security related markets in the United States. Its lead product is TPOXX, an oral formulation antiviral drug for the treatment of human smallpox disease caused by variola virus. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

