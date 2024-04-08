China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 5,186 Shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA)

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA – Free Report) by 352.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,658 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,186 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 126,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 75,648 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 9,100 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its holdings in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 2,154.6% during the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 274,252 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 262,088 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 364.3% during the 3rd quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 192,884 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $833,000 after acquiring an additional 151,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 965,856 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,172,000 after acquiring an additional 156,896 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on VNDA shares. StockNews.com downgraded Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. TheStreet downgraded Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th.

VNDA stock opened at $4.82 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.06. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.30 and a 1-year high of $7.00. The firm has a market cap of $277.34 million, a PE ratio of 96.42 and a beta of 0.76.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.05. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 0.46% and a net margin of 1.30%. The business had revenue of $45.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.00 million. On average, analysts forecast that Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs worldwide. The company's marketed products include HETLIOZ to treat non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt oral tablets for the treatment of schizophrenia.

