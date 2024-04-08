China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 9,323 Shares of MaxCyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXCT)

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of MaxCyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXCT – Free Report) by 350.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,986 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,323 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in MaxCyte were worth $56,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new stake in MaxCyte during the first quarter worth $6,581,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MaxCyte by 37.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,665,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,324,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269,810 shares during the last quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC raised its stake in MaxCyte by 46.5% in the 2nd quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 3,966,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,208,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259,826 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in MaxCyte by 67.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,355,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,140,000 after purchasing an additional 947,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in MaxCyte by 13.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,447,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,912,000 after purchasing an additional 784,524 shares during the period. 68.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MXCT. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of MaxCyte from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of MaxCyte in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of MaxCyte in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th.

Insider Transactions at MaxCyte

In other news, Director John Joseph Johnston sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.12, for a total transaction of $25,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 120,583 shares in the company, valued at $617,384.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

MaxCyte Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MXCT opened at $4.15 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $433.26 million, a P/E ratio of -11.22 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.24. MaxCyte, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.45 and a 1 year high of $5.55.

MaxCyte (NASDAQ:MXCT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.05. MaxCyte had a negative net margin of 91.85% and a negative return on equity of 15.90%. The business had revenue of $15.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.60 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MaxCyte, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MaxCyte Company Profile

MaxCyte, Inc, a life sciences company, discovers, develops, and commercializes next-generation cell therapies in the United States and internationally. Its products include ExPERT ATx, a static electroporation instrument for small to medium scale transfection; ExPERT STx, a flow electroporation for protein production and drug development, as well as expression of therapeutic targets for cell-based assays; ExPERT GTx, a flow electroporation for large scale transfection in therapeutic applications; and ExPERT VLx for very large volume cell-engineering.

