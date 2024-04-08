China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. Grows Position in MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ:MGTX)

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ:MGTX – Free Report) by 383.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,354 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,832 shares during the quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in MeiraGTx were worth $52,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in MeiraGTx by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 52,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MeiraGTx in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of MeiraGTx by 7.1% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 37,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 2,511 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in MeiraGTx by 34.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 401,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,559,000 after acquiring an additional 103,686 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in MeiraGTx by 5.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 221,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,073,000 after purchasing an additional 12,411 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MGTX. TheStreet raised MeiraGTx from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of MeiraGTx in a research report on Friday, March 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ MGTX opened at $5.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $353.21 million, a PE ratio of -3.74 and a beta of 1.29. MeiraGTx Holdings plc has a one year low of $3.49 and a one year high of $8.35. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.61.

MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.13 million. MeiraGTx had a negative net margin of 599.47% and a negative return on equity of 114.33%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MeiraGTx Holdings plc will post -1.4 EPS for the current year.

MeiraGTx Holdings plc, a clinical stage gene therapy company, focusing on developing treatments for patients with serious diseases. The company develops various therapies for ocular diseases, including inherited retinal diseases and large degenerative ocular diseases, neurodegenerative diseases, and xerostomia.

