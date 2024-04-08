China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. Grows Position in PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ)

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ – Free Report) by 351.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,372 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,625 shares during the quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in PetIQ were worth $67,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in PetIQ by 1,149.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,437 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in PetIQ by 142.9% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 990 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PetIQ in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Quarry LP increased its stake in PetIQ by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in PetIQ by 880.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 9,552 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of PetIQ from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PetIQ presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.00.

NASDAQ:PETQ opened at $18.39 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. PetIQ, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.78 and a fifty-two week high of $22.98. The stock has a market cap of $541.22 million, a PE ratio of 306.55 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.56.

PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $219.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.70 million. PetIQ had a net margin of 0.19% and a return on equity of 11.72%. Analysts expect that PetIQ, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PetIQ, Inc operates as a pet medication and wellness company in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Products and Services. The company offers Rx pet medications, which sells flea and tick control, heartworm preventatives, arthritis, thyroid, diabetes and pain treatments, antibiotics, and other specialty medications; and develops and manufactures its own proprietary value-branded products, as well as third-party branded products for dogs and cats.

