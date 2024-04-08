China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. Invests $49,000 in Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ:CAN)

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ:CAN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 21,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CAN. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Canaan by 4.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,386,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,948,000 after purchasing an additional 252,678 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Canaan during the 4th quarter worth $9,311,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Canaan by 27.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,702,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,739,000 after buying an additional 803,940 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Canaan by 12.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,463,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,377,000 after acquiring an additional 387,481 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Canaan by 165.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,388,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,218,000 after acquiring an additional 2,112,322 shares during the period. 70.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CAN opened at $1.27 on Monday. Canaan Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.13 and a 52 week high of $3.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.78. The firm has a market cap of $296.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 3.01.

Canaan ( NASDAQ:CAN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35). Canaan had a negative net margin of 195.84% and a negative return on equity of 80.13%. The firm had revenue of $49.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.90 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Canaan Inc. will post -1.35 EPS for the current year.

Canaan Inc engages in the research, design, and sale of integrated circuit (IC) final mining equipment products by integrating IC products for bitcoin mining and related components in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in the assembly and distribution of mining equipment and spare parts.

